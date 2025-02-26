Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown’s Role in Luka Doncic Trade, Jrue Holiday Out, and More
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was recently named as the reason for the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, among other pieces. The Mavericks lost last year's NBA Finals battle to the Celtics on their way to banner No. 18.
Ahead of the matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the Celtics were without defensive anchor Jrue Holiday due to rest accoring to a Celtics insider.
Holiday wasn't the only absent player as Boston went into the game with five other players on the injury report. As the race to the playoffs gets even closer, the Celtics need every advantage that they can get looking towards another championship chase.
