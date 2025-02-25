Jrue Holiday Injury Status For Celtics vs Raptors
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Toronto Raptors for the fourth and final time of the season on Tuesday night.
The Celtics have won two out of three over the Raptors, and they'll look for the season series win tonight. Boston will travel to Canada for this matchup and look to collect their 42nd win of the season.
On paper, the Celtics should be able to take care of their division rivals, as the Raptors are one of the worst teams in the league.
However, the Celtics will be down a handful of players, including their star guard, Jrue Holiday.
Holiday is ruled out in this contest due to rest.
Celtics insider Noa Dalzell shared via X.
Holiday will receive the night off during the first leg of the club's back-to-back set.
His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser will likely see a bump in minutes with the veteran guard sidelined.
The veteran guard is doing his best to be as healthy as possible as the Celtics will soon prepare for another title run. Holiday is a key player for the Celtics to achieve this, and they'll need him to be as healthy as he could be in the coming months.
The last time he was on the court, he tallied 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, four rebounds, two assists, one block, and three steals in the win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.
In the season, Holiday has played in 46 games and is averaging 11.0 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three in 30.0 minutes of action.
The Celtics are heavy favorites in this matchup on the road with a -11.0 spread.
The Raptors are 11-25 in conference games. Toronto is 9-30 against opponents with a winning record.
The Celtics are 9-2 in division games. Boston is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, scoring 12.0 fast break points per game.
Boston has been arguably the hottest team in the league lately, especially over their last 10 games. In that span, they've recorded a 9-1 record, averaging 118.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.0 steals, and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.
