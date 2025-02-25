Celtics Could Be Very Shorthanded in Game vs Raptors
The Boston Celtics are trying to be the first team in about a decade to repeat as NBA champions. After winning the title last year, they felt extremely confident that they were able to do so.
Boston decided not to make any moves at the trade deadline to help improve their roster. With the salary restrictions, thanks to the new CBA, it was almost impossible for them to do so.
The Celtics know that staying healthy is the biggest key for them down the stretch of the season. They did sign Torrey Craig from the buyout market to give them some injury insurance.
Still, the Celtics know Craig won't be able to fill all of the holes on the team if they keep getting hurt. Despite having a lot of their players getting some rest over the All-Star break, they could be missing a lot of players against the Raptors on Tuesday.
The injury report is pretty full for the Celtics as they take on one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.
Jrue Holiday has already been ruled out due to rest. He has missed multiple games this season with various ailments that have kept him out.
Luke Kornet is out as well due to personal reasons. That already reduces their depth at the center position.
If Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman also miss the game, their center spot is in massive trouble because Al Horford is questionable with a toe injury. Both of those guys are expected to play, though.
Boston isn't too concerned with being hurt while it's still February. As long as they have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown available, they have a shot to win any game.
The Celtics are more concerned about staying healthy at the end of March and into April. As long as their starting lineup is healthy heading into the playoffs, that's all they care about.
They should be considered one of the favorites to win the title if they have their guys healthy heading into the playoffs. That includes keeping Kristaps Porizingis healthy, too.
