Inside The Celtics

Celtics Could Be Very Shorthanded in Game vs Raptors

The Boston Celtics could be missing a lot of players for their matchup against the Raptors.

Ryan Stano

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) drives for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) drives for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics are trying to be the first team in about a decade to repeat as NBA champions. After winning the title last year, they felt extremely confident that they were able to do so.

Boston decided not to make any moves at the trade deadline to help improve their roster. With the salary restrictions, thanks to the new CBA, it was almost impossible for them to do so.

The Celtics know that staying healthy is the biggest key for them down the stretch of the season. They did sign Torrey Craig from the buyout market to give them some injury insurance.

Read more: Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown React to Derrick White Surprising Admission

Still, the Celtics know Craig won't be able to fill all of the holes on the team if they keep getting hurt. Despite having a lot of their players getting some rest over the All-Star break, they could be missing a lot of players against the Raptors on Tuesday.

The injury report is pretty full for the Celtics as they take on one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Jrue Holiday has already been ruled out due to rest. He has missed multiple games this season with various ailments that have kept him out.

Luke Kornet is out as well due to personal reasons. That already reduces their depth at the center position.

If Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman also miss the game, their center spot is in massive trouble because Al Horford is questionable with a toe injury. Both of those guys are expected to play, though.

More Celtics news: Celtics Guard Derrick White Reveals His Basketball Joy Was Taken Earlier This Season

Boston isn't too concerned with being hurt while it's still February. As long as they have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown available, they have a shot to win any game.

The Celtics are more concerned about staying healthy at the end of March and into April. As long as their starting lineup is healthy heading into the playoffs, that's all they care about.

They should be considered one of the favorites to win the title if they have their guys healthy heading into the playoffs. That includes keeping Kristaps Porizingis healthy, too.

More Boston Celtics news: Fresh NBA Mock Draft Has Celtics Grab Multi-Time NCAA Champion Forward

Jalen Brunson Offers Honest Assessment Following Celtics Blowout Win Over Knicks

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

Home/News