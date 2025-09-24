Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Hints at Playing This Season, Trade Idea, Starting Lineup Prediction
During a run of media events, star Jayson Tatum opened up about his recovery process from the Achilles injury that struck during the NBA playoffs.
He left the door open to a comeback next season, which would be quite a rapid recovery, though it does bode well for next season's projections if he returns at 90 percent.
In other news, the Boston Celtics may have found a potential suitor for guard Anfernee Simons, who the organization is actively shopping.
The Houston Rockets suffered a major loss after Fred Van Vleet tore his ACL, leaving him out for the year. Simons could become a target for Houston, who want to compete as soon as possible.
Finally, team insider Chris Forsberg and his colleagues at NBC Sports Boston predicted the Celtics' line-up for next season, which will be quite different from last season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
