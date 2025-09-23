Could Celtics Trade With Rockets After Devastating Fred VanVleet News?
The Boston Celtics have been desperate to find a new home for Anfernee Simons almost from the minute they traded for him. The $27.6 million that he is owed is not something they want to pay him.
So far, they haven't been able to find anyone who will take his contract. Most teams are settled at the guard spot with training camp about to start.
The Celtics may have just been given an opportunity to trade him after the devastating injury news for the Rockets, given Fred VanVleet.
The Celtics Might Try to Trade With The Rockets
While the Celtics would love to trade Simons to the Rockets now that VanVleet is likely out for the season after tearing his ACL, one insider deems that unlikely.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints doesn't think that the Rockets will want to make a move for Simons because of his cap number.
The cap issues that would hit the Rockets if they traded for Simons likely preclude them from trading for Simons, even though he's another small guard like VanVleet.
Simons would also give them an offensive punch that they clearly lacked in the postseason a year ago against the Warriors. However, they did add Kevin Durant in the offseason to help with that.
Simons' deficiencies on defense would be well-hidden with the Rockets because of how good everyone else is on the roster. That is honestly the ideal spot for him if he's going to start.
The Celtics Likely Don't Have Any Assets The Rockets Want
Even if the Celtics can't trade Simons to the Rockets because they don't like the cap situations that would arise, Boston doesn't have any other players that Houston would like.
Boston is likely going to have to keep Simons on the roster until at least the trade deadline at this point. They don't have any other suitors for him, meaning he will likely stay in Boston.
The Rockets will have to figure something out to help them at the point guard spot. Simons is not the guy that they will bring in, but they have to find someone to take over the starting point guard position.
