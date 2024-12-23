Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: New Trade Proposal, Jayson Tatum MVP Case, Boston Sale Timeline

The Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, with star forward Jayson Tatum leading the way. Tatum added to his MVP case with his special performance.

The sale of the Celtics franchise may not be as imminent as originally thought. Boston navigates a strange tide moving forward with this.

Due to CBA restrictions, any trades that the Celtics make ahead of the trade deadline could be tough.

Here are some stories regarding the Celtics that you may have missed:

Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Make Deal With East Rival For More Shooting

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Lands in Curious Spot in New MVP Poll

Sale of Celtics Reportedly Isn't 'Imminent' Despite Original Timeline

Why Any Trades For Boston Will Be Limited Due to New CBA Restrictions

Celtics' Payton Pritchard Claps Back at Modern NBA Haters

Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Offers Strong Reaction to Massive Fine

Jayson Tatum Unpacks Celtics Mindset After Redeeming Win Over Bulls

Celtics Could Look at Former NBA Champion Wing on Buyout Market

