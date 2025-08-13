Celtics Officially Sign 2-Time Champion Big Man
The center position in Boston will look a whole lot different this upcoming year.
Gone are the likes of champion Celtics big men Luke Kornet, Kristaps Porzingis, and (likely) Al Horford. Luka Garza came over from the Minnesota Timberwolves to provide some depth, and he joins a group that includes Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, and Amari Williams.
More news: Celtics Legend Gets Brutally Honest About Boston's Title Chances
Add veteran big man Chris Boucher to the list. He reportedly inked a deal with the Celtics per a press release from the franchise. Boucher, 32, will now join a somewhat crowded frontcourt hoping to collectively make up for the production lost when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles.
Boucher's journey to the NBA is a fascinating one. He was born in St. Lucia, raised in Montreal, and went to college at Oregon (after prior stops at two community colleges). Entering the NBA at age 25, he's managed to stick around — and is about to enjoy his ninth NBA season.
In terms of a player profile, Boucher can toggle between the four and the five spots. The shot-blocking prowess he demonstrated in college hasn't exactly translated to the NBA. Having said that, his length does present a deterrent whenever guards get into the paint.
Offensively is where Boucher is at his best. He averaged 10.0 PPG in only 17.2 MPG last year for the Toronto Raptors. He also shot a career-high 36.3 percent from 3-point range for good measure.
Given the current breakdown of the roster as it currently is constituted, Boucher figures to get plenty of minutes. There's not a whole lot in the way of proven players at either of the main frontcourt spots. With the guards and wings essentially solidified, there's a world in which Boucher might even start for the Celtics alongside the likes of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
There's also the possibility Boucher could be used as some sort of trade chip down the line. On a one-year deal, his future with Boston probably won't go beyond this year. While the Celtics hope to be competitive, the odds of making a Finals appearance without Tatum seem unrealistic.
If Boston is floating somewhere in the playoff picture without a real shot at winning a ring, Boucher could very well be flipped for future assets to a contending team.
Latest Celtics News:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.