Celtics Owner Speaks Bluntly About Title Repeat Chances
The Boston Celtics were able to win the NBA championship rather easily last season. They didn't have much trouble making their way through the Eastern Conference and took down the Mavs without too many problems.
This season, things are going to be much different. They are no longer the favorites to win the title, and they aren't even the favorites to make it out of the East.
Boston has a much tougher path to the NBA Finals, but that doesn't mean they aren't confident. They still think they can repeat as champions.
Read more: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Joins Paolo Banchero in Ending Friendship During Playoffs
Current owner Wyc Grousbeck is very confident that his team is going to be good enough to get it done again this year. He likes the way he has built this team and how the roster fits together.
"What I see with them, or what I'm trying to take from them, really, it's their feeling, is that they've been here before. They knocked on the door, we knocked on the door for years and years. Conference Finals, even a Finals trip, broke through last year. Really proud of that."
He talked about how hungry this team still is, despite just winning a championship a year ago.
"I'm sure they're confident that they can put up a good fight. I think they are ready for battle, it what it really is. It's not like easing into it, it's like ready for battle. And it's going to start with Orlando."
More Celtics news: Celtics Should Fear One Team in East and It's Not The Cavaliers
Grousbeck clearly likes what he's seen from his team at the end of the regular season, so he thinks this team has a real shot to win again. They are still one of the most talented teams in the NBA.
Boston will have a shot to win it again this season as long as the group is able to stay healthy. Their starting five has had some issues with that this season.
Grousbeck thinks that his team can be the first team in almost a decade to repeat as NBA champions. He thinks his team has a shot to be part of an all-time run.
More Boston Celtics news: Jayson Tatum Shockingly Passes Larry Bird in Celtics History Books
Stats Prove Jrue Holiday Injury Could be Major Setback For Celtics
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.