Celtics' Jayson Tatum Joins Paolo Banchero in Ending Friendship During Playoffs
Six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum seems to open to pausing his longtime friendship with his first round playoff opponent, Orlando Magic All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero.
During a recent press conference, Banchero acknowledged that his relationship with Tatum would essentially be put on ice for this series, as both players prioritize their respective teams' success over their mutual Duke University ties.
Per Brett James of Orlando Magic HQ, Banchero seemed ready to give Tatum his all.
"I've known Jayson since I went to college," Banchero said. "I see him every summer, so a guy I'm very familiar with. One of the guys that I go to for advice and stuff like that. But, obviously, now we're competing. The best way for me to show my respect is to give him my best effort and go at him as much as I can."
Now, his fellow Blue Devil has responded in kind.
Per Noa Dalzell of CLNS, Tatum has issued his own thoughts about the impending matchup.
“That's how it should be right?" Tatum said "He's trying to lead his team in a playoff series, figuring out ways to win. And I'm doing the same thing, shifting your mindset. It’s the playoffs. No friends out there. Nothing else matters except doing everything I can to help my team.”
The Tatum-Banchero matchup should be the marquee showdown of the series. Both power forwards are the best players on their respective clubs, both have a long friendship dating back to Banchero's Duke days, and both will be facing off against each other.
Had Banchero not suffered a right oblique tear after an encouraging five-game season start, he may have been in line for All-NBA honors.
The 6-foot-10 big man was only healthy for 46 contests on the 41-41 Magic this season. In those games, he did put up All-Star numbers and submit elite defense, averaging 25.9 points on .452/.320/.727 shooting splits, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
Tatum, meanwhile, seems to be en route to earning his fifth All-NBA honor. In 72 healthy games this year, the 6-foot-8 superstar logged averages of 26.8 points on .452/.343/.814 shooting splits, 8.7 boards, 6.0 dimes, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per bout. He could finish among the top three in MVP votes for the first time in his career.
There's no question who has the better team right now. But Banchero, had he been healthy for a full year, could be gaining pretty quickly in the "best player" argument.
