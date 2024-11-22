Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Reveals When He Plans to Sell Team
While at the White House in Washington, D.C., to celebrate his Boston Celtics' 18th championship, team majority owner Wyc Grousbeck spoke about the fate of the franchise, briefly, during a conference call with reporters, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.
“It’s underway. There’s a lot of interest,” Grousbeck said of his ownership group, Boston Basketball Partners, L.L.C. “That is one comment, I guess. I would like to limit it to that, but I would say that the plan is that I will stay [in charge] for three more years. That’s what’s laid out. We’ll go from there."
Just days after claiming their second championship with Boston since purchasing the franchise in 2002, the Boston Basketball Partners announced it was selling its controlling stake in the club. In the team's press statement revealing the news, it was revealed that Boston Basketball Partners would own the team through 2028.
In the summer of 2028, All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum will likely still be in his prime at age 30, while his most important colleague, All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown, will be 32. It remains to be seen what will become of the rest of the Celtics' very pricey starters by that point.
Oft-injured starting center Kristapos Porzingis, who is injured as usual right now, is under contract through 2025-26. All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday is under contract through at least the 2026-27 season, with a player option for 2027-28. Brown and All-Defensive guard Derrick White are signed through 2028-29, though White has a player option for that final year. Tatum is under Celtics team control through 2029-30.
“Having said that, I think I’d just rather talk about this team that we have in front of us, with us right now, that has the capacity to contend again. I think we’re contenders this year, and we can be contenders in the future, and that’s what I’m most excited about,” Grousbeck noted.
“This was a very exciting and moving day,” Grousbeck reflected on the team's championship celebration alonside President Joe Biden. “We had not been focused on [coming here]. We got through raising the banner, and opening night, and then it was all business, led by [Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla].
“Joe [Mazzulla] doesn’t really want us to dwell too much on the past," Grousbeck added. "He wants us to move forward. But, having said that, everybody here — including Joe — really seemed to have a great time.”
Speaking of moving forward, Boston will next suit up against the Washington Wizards on Friday night, in the second game of its NBA Cup group play phase.
More Celtics: Rajon Rondo Takes Shot at Celtics, Says Lakers Title is More 'Special'