Celtics’ Paul Pierce Reveals Concern Level With Jayson Tatum Getting Back to Elite Level
The Boston Celtics are disappointed that they won't have Jayson Tatum available for next year. Tearing his Achilles tendon in the playoffs was the worst thing that could have happened to them.
Now, Tatum has a long recovery ahead. There's a slight chance that he returns to the Celtics at some point next year, but that's not something they are counting on.
This injury happened during the prime of his career, so he should be able to return to form. One former Celtics superstar thinks that won't be an issue.
Paul Pierce voices no concerns over Celtics' Jayson Tatum and his recovery
Paul Pierce is a former Celtics superstar who is beloved in the city of Boston. While speaking on Games with Names with Julian Edelman, Pierce didn't sound concerned about Tatum recovering from his injury.
"Usually, an Achilles injury will take a whole year to get back to normal. But then, after a whole year, you start getting back. I mean, we got cases of it. Paul George, KD, they looked good after they came back from an Achilles. So I'm not worried about him (Tatum) getting back to where he was before he got hurt."
While George didn't come back from an Achilles injury, it was actually a compound fracture in his leg; Pierce's point is still well taken. KD is the one that everyone points to when it comes to recovering from that injury.
The Celtics believe Jayson Tatum can still be an elite player
Tatum is young enough to return to an elite level once he's 100 percent healthy. His game isn't predicated on sudden movements, so that Achilles should hold up for the rest of his career.
The Celtics aren't going to contend for a championship next season without Tatum. They will have to wait until he gets back in 2026-27 before they contend for that title.
Tatum is still going to be a part of the team next season, even if it will just be sitting on the bench. He is working hard to get back as quickly as he can.
This past season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
