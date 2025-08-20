Celtics News: Trainer Reveals Why Jayson Tatum, Other Young Players Are Suffering Achilles Tears
The Boston Celtics won't have Jayson Tatum available for next season after he tore his Achilles tendon in the second round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks.
Tatum was one of three superstar players to tear their Achilles tendon during the playoffs. Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard all suffered the same injury. Coincidentally, they all wear #0, as well.
It seems that this injury is becoming more common in the NBA, and younger players are suffering it. One former NBA trainer believes he knows why that has started to happen.
Former NBA trainer thinks he knows why Celtics star Jayson Tatum and others suffered Achilles tears
Former longtime Los Angeles Lakers trainer Gary Vitti spoke on Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast and talked about the prevalence of injuries. Specifically, he talked about Achilles injuries.
"What we hear a lot is 'too many games, too much basketball at a young age.' That is absolutely true...if you hit a link in the kinetic chain that can't handle the load, it's going to fail, and that starts at the heel strike. It could be your Achilles tendon, could be your plantar fascia."
Vitti also went on to say that he believes the best way to prevent that from happening is to strengthen your core. He believes a stronger core prevents injuries from happening elsewhere.
That is certainly going to be part of Tatum's rehab as he moves forward. He had surgery very quickly after the injury in an effort to heal the tear as quickly as possible.
The Celtics will have to change their training program to avoid more injuries like this
If Boston wants to prevent more players from suffering this terrible injury, they have to change some of their offseason training by adding more core work. That seems to be what Vitti believes is best.
Tatum suffered this injury while he was in the prime of his career, so there is hope that he will still be an elite player when he returns in the 2026-27 season.
This past season with the Celtics, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
