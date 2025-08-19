NBA Insider Labels Celtics Offseason the Worst Among All Teams
Just how brutal was the Boston Celtics' 2025 offseason overall?
Boston had a (self-imposed) mandate to slash salaries and save money this summer. In that department, at least, it was pretty successful. But none of its roster decisions had anything to do with trying to win.
David Aldridge of The Athletic understandably takes umbrage with the Celtics' cost-cutting ventures, rating the club's offseason as the worst in the entire league.
That's saying something, given that the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls are still technically part of the NBA, as of this writing.
Were Boston's Moves This Summer the Worst in the NBA?
In fairness, Aldridge assesses the Golden State Warriors with an "incomplete" grade, as the team has done nothing outside of letting longtime center Kevon Looney walk in free agency. The Warriors are in the midst of protracted contract talks with restricted free agent power forward Jonathan Kuminga. Both sides would probably like a divorce via sign-and-trade, but that's easier said than done. Golden State appears to have been underwhelmed by the alleged return packages tendered by the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.
"The second apron ran like a scythe through the Celtics’ dreams of an extended run atop the East," Aldridge writes. "While Boston awaits Jayson Tatum’s return, likely for the 2026-27 season, it will have to figure out who will ride with Tatum, (Jaylen) Brown and (presumably) Derrick White going forward. Is (Anfernee) Simons part of the retooling, or will he be flipped for more payers and picks?"
"(Luka) Garza isn’t without offensive talent, but he’s a couple of steps down, obviously, from (Kristaps Porzingis). (Hugo) Gonzalez projects as a solid if not spectacular wing," Aldridge adds. "It’s going to be bleak in Beantown for a minute."
