Celtics Star Suffers Bloody Injury in 'War'-Like Practice
A Boston Celtics star has incurred a bloody injury in a "war"-like team training camp practice.
Per Zack Cox of The Boston Herald, reigning Sixth Man of the Year point guard Payton Pritchard got a nasty cut on his neck as a result of a frisky team practice on Friday.
Noa Dalzell of Celtics Blog captured footage of the neck injury.
“It’s been very physical,” Pritchard said, per Cox. “It’s definitely been a war out there. I am tired, but it’s good to push the body to these limits to get ready for the season. Definitely pushing ourselves.”
Boston's 2025-26 roster may not be as talented as its 2024-25 iteration.
A Summer of Roster Churn
That team's top players were all holdovers from its 2023-24 championship vintage. Now, three of the Celtics' top six talents — starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and reserve big man Al Horford — are all gone, while a fourth — Boston's best player, six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum — is likely done for the year as he recovers from an Achilles tendon tear. Third-string center Luke Kornet departed in free agency for a lucrative new deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Celtics team president Brad Stevens replaced the departed standouts with cheaper speed and length, in the form of big men Chris Boucher and Luka Garza and forward Josh Minott.
That said, Pritchard suggested that head coach Joe Mazzulla's approach to this reconfigured roster was to pick up the pace on both ends of the floor. Pritchard noted that these revamped Celtics were channeling the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in that respect.
“When you see OKC and them win the championship, they got away with a lot of hands, fouls, a lot of physicality. Stuff like that,” he said. “The NBA, I feel like, in the playoffs is allowing a lot more physicality now. But you’ve got to learn how to play through it and be more physical. We’re emphasizing it. It’s been good.”
Pritchard, 27, enjoyed his best season yet with Boston in 2024-25. He averaged career highs of 14.3 points (on .472/.407/.845 shooting splits), 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals a night. In 11 playoff bouts for the 61-win Celtics this spring, he averaged career postseason bests of 11.9 points (while slashing a still-efficient .455/.403/.824), 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 swipes, plus 1.5 dishes a night.
