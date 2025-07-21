Celtics Poach Scout From Eastern Conference Rival
The Boston Celtics captured NBA scout Drew Nicholas as the team's new Executive Director of Player Personnel, according to a new report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Last season, Nicholas served as a scout for the Brooklyn Nets and had previously spent two seasons with the Denver Nuggets as Director of Scouting.
He is a well-travelled scout, having spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, while also spending one season in Boston back in 2021.
More news: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Provides Incredible Injury Update on Social Media
The Celtics lost two basketball executives this offseason after assistant general manager Austin Ainge and director of scouting Remy Cofield both departed the organization.
The exact natures of his responsibilities are unclear, but he will likely take a senior role with the scouting department.
Nicholas is a former basketball player who played a crucial role in the Maryland Terrapins winning the 2002 NCAA Championship. He played all four years in college before leaving for professional basketball.
More news: Celtics Were Never Realistic Option for Marcus Smart Reunion, Says Insider
He didn't play in the NBA ever and instead made his living playing overseas. Nicholas was a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who faced size issues throughout his career, but he managed to play proffensional for 10 years.
In an interview with RealGM back in 2011, Nicholas gave his perspective on why he didn't make it to the NBA.
"Probably just because I was a little bit too short to be a shooting guard in the NBA. People didn’t think that I was a point guard (either)," he said.
"Thankfully, it’s been a blessing and I have no regrets about playing in the NBA now. Playing in Europe has been just great for the past eight years."
The modern NBA is expanding with players from all over the globe, and Nicholas' experience should help the Celtics find and unearth gems from certain underscouted corners of world.
More news: Celtics Would Ship Out $304 Million Superstar in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Idea
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.