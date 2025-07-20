Celtics Were Never Realistic Option for Marcus Smart Reunion, Says Insider
Former Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards on Saturday and intends to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics added a young guard at the beginning of the offseason in Anfernee Simons but parted with one of the league's best defenders over the last decade, Jrue Holiday. The Celtics could have made a move for Smart, who won a Defensive Player of the Year award with the C's, however ESPN's Shams Charania reports they were not among the teams to reach out to Smart with a serious offer.
"The Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks all seriously pursued Smart, with positive conversations with personnel from all three teams after he and his agent Jason Glushon received permission to explore options from the Wizards, sources said," said Charania via X (formerly Twitter).
Charania's post doesn't rule out the Celtics' interest in the former fan favorite, however it also shows talks between the guard and his former team were never concrete enough to gather any steam.
The Celtics drafted Smart sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, and the guard spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career in New England. He made two NBA All-Defensive First Teams, and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in his penultimate season with the Celtics.
Boston shipped Smart to the Grizzlies before the 2023-24 season in a three-team trade, also giving up Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari and the No. 35 pick in the 2023 Draft to land Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards.
Injuries plagued Smart during his time in Memphis, and he played just 39 games for the team over a season and a half. The Grizzlies sent him to the Wizards in the middle of the 2024-25 season in another three team deal.
Since leaving Boston, Smart's numbers have taken a huge dip, largely due to the his reduced role on his new teams. He averaged 30 minutes per game in 2023-24, however just saw the floor for 20 minutes a night during the 2024-25 season.
Smart joins LA during a pivotal time in their offseason, as the addition of a defensive-minded guard has elevated a quickly improving Lakers team.
