Celtics President Brad Stevens Addresses Rumored Offseason Changes
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, is facing a summer filled with tough decisions as the team contends with various payroll issues while also needing to restructure a roster that was insufficient to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
Superstar Jayson Tatum is expected to miss next season due to an Achilles injury, resulting in a lost season regarding contending for a title.
However, the Celtics still have much work to do to ensure the roster is ready for Tatum's return.
During Stevens' exit interview, he offered insights into what the front office should consider during the offseason.
"We talk big picture branches and long-term all the time. But then, at the end of each season, you glean a little more clarity from the season that just happened and what happened during it, right?," Stevens told reporters.
"So again, I like to give everybody a few days to take a deep breath, because you don't want to make decisions that are rash or emotional. And we've got a lot to sift through and sort out and think about.
"And we'll do that. So there'll be a lot of us in the room. And we'll take the time over the next couple of weeks to do that."
There are two paths that Boston can take regarding the future of its roster.
The first option would involve a complete reshuffle, trading away Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, and potentially even Jaylen Brown if the front office wants to undertake a total retooling of the roster around Tatum, thus splitting the duo that led the team to the 2024 title.
The other option would be to keep White and Brown while moving Porzingis and Holiday to remain under the second apron regarding the luxury tax.
Both White and Brown would yield a significant return, acquiring younger role players and a substantial number of draft picks that would replenish the franchise.
With those assets, they could turn them into another ready-made player who can help the team when Tatum comes back.
While losing both players will hurt, it may be in the best interest of the franchise.
Regardless, Stevens must carefully consider the direction the roster will take during what is sure to be a stressful summer.
