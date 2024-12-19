Celtics Remain Dominant in NBA Power Rankings
After winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Boston Celtics still remain as one of the best teams in the NBA.
Boston currently boasts a 21-5 record, putting them right behinf the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are No. 1 in the Western Conference with a 20-5 record.
It only makes sense that different publications rank Boston as one of the best teams in the league alongside the previous two mentioned.
ESPN has had the Celtics in the No. 1 position for weeks now, but has noted that the team needs to elevate their defense. Barely.
"It's hard to find any blaring issues with the defending champions and a team that's seen as the favorites to repeat this season, but it will be interesting to see if Boston can improve on its solid, but not spectacular, showing defensively," Tim Bontemps said.
"The Celtics currently rank 10th in the league in defensive rating, well south of its No. 2 ranking last season. Kristaps Porzingis returning and getting up to speed should help."
John Schuhmann of NBA.com noted the injury issues on the team, noting that Porziņģis left Boston's game against Detroit early with a foot issues. It looks like because of this, Schuhmann dropped the Celtics from No. 2 to No. 3.
"The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum against Detroit and without Al Horford (rest) on Sunday when Kristaps Porzingis left early with a foot issue," Schuhmann said. "They’ve still had just one game where they had all of their top six guys (starters plus Horford) available."
"The only game in which the Celtics have had all six of their top guys was a single-digit win in Chicago less than three weeks ago. They’ll have a home-and-home set with the Bulls this week."
Despite this, it seems that no one can contain Boston's three-point prowess, particularly from guard Payton Pritchard.
"Pritchard shot 12-for-25 from 3-point range over the two games, becoming the second player (Anthony Edwards was the first) with 100 made 3s this season."
Finally, Law Murray of The Athletic has kept the Celtics firmly in the No. 2 spot, pointing out that trade winds could be blowing for guard Jaden Springer.
The Celtics retained their entire rotation from last postseason," Murray said. "But at last season’s deadline, the Celtics sent out two second-round picks to acquire Xavier Tillman Sr. and another second-round pick to get Springer."
"Springer has yet to play 10 minutes in a game for the Celtics this season. Perhaps he would be needed if something were to happen to Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, or Payton Pritchard, but he could be available if the Celtics wanted to get a wing on the roster."
