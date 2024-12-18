Celtics Rise in Latest Most Valuable NBA Team Rankings
The Boston Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. Forget the NBA; they are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. The Celtics and the Lakers are the first two franchises you think of when you think about the NBA. All of the history they have within the league is a big part of that.
Boston is the defending NBA Champion after beating the Dallas Mavericks last season. They are the favorites to win the title again in 2024-25. With the roster that they have constructed, it's hard to argue with that. This team is stacked from top to bottom.
All of that winning brings a lot of value to the franchise. Every year, they are listed as one of the most valuable franchises in all of sports. That's part of the reason why it was a surprise when the governors (owners) of the Celtics, the Grousbeck's, decided to announce they wanted to sell the team.
Perhaps they know that this is the most valuable they are going to get, coming off a championship. Forbes just released their yearly ranking of the most valuable franchises in the NBA. The Celtics sit at #4 with a valuation of about $6 billion. That's a 28 percent increase from last season alone.
The Celtics have a nationwide fanbase. It's not just limited to the Boston area or the state of Massachusetts. They have fans in every state in the country. Quite frankly, they have fans in countries all over the world, and that's part of what makes them so valuable.
Boston sits only behind the Warriors, Knicks, and Lakers on this list. Surprisingly, they sit a full $2.2 billion behind Golden State for the top valuation spot. Stephen Curry winning all of those titles has made that franchise extremely valuable and the most valuable franchise in the NBA.
Just because Forbes has them at $6 billion doesn't mean that's what they are going to sell for. The Grousbeck's could end up getting more than that because of the scarcity of NBA franchises that are going to come up for sale in the near future.
Winning another title this season would only increase the value that the Celtics will have. As long as they can get Kristaps Porziņģis healthy for the playoffs, they have a great shot to win back-to-back titles.
More Celtics news: Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Reveals Major Update on Latest Kristaps Porzingis Injury