Celtics Reportedly Hold Interest in Landing Former Guard Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics have been a strange team to figure out of late. The team still boasts one of the best starting lineups in the NBA but they have struggled to find consistency on the court.
Boston is 5-5 over their past 10 games and it has led many to wonder what is wrong with them. Just a season ago, the same lineup was dominating through the NBA en route to winning a title.
This had led some to believe that the Celtics need to make a move before the upcoming NBA trade deadline. However, due to the new CBA restrictions, Boston is fairly limited in what it can do on the trade market.
But the team can still make some smaller deals, as long as they don't bring in more money on the salary cap. And according to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Boston could be eyeing a reunion with a former guard. That would be Javonte Green of the New Orleans Pelicans.
"Pelicans swingman Javonte Green is a player the Celtics hold interest in, sources said, but New Orleans doesn't want to take back more money"
Boston could try to land Green to give their bench more depth for the postseason. While adding Green wouldn't be a massive addition, it could help this Celtics team during their bench minutes within games.
Green has averaged 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season for New Orleans. But his shooting percentage from beyond the 3-point line has been great, coming in at 38.5 percent.
With the Celtics taking so many 3-point shot attempts per game, Green would fit right in with the team. Green could give them some quality minutes off the bench and the cost to land him from the Pelicans wouldn't likely be too high.
Green is on a one-year deal, making $2 million for this season. Boston could easily take back this contract and would only need to part with one other player.
Rookie guard Baylor Scheierman or guard Jaden Springer could be moved to land Green, as well as at least one draft pick. Boston holds a few second-round picks that could entice the Pelicans into making a deal.
It remains to be seen what the Celtics will do heading toward the deadline but they could be active, even for smaller moves.
