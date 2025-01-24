Celtics Looking to Save Money by Offloading Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The Boston Celtics are just 5-5 in their last ten games. It's been a struggle for them ever since the calendar flipped to 2025.
A lot of the issues have come from their starting lineup. While Jayson Tatum continues to be awesome, the rest of the starters haven't played up to the same level they did a year ago when they won the title.
A big reason why this is such an issue is because of how expensive the starting lineup is. They have all of their starters making at least $29 million per year.
With a starting lineup being that expensive, it's very hard to make moves at the trade deadline. The Celtics are firmly in the second apron with no hope of getting out.
Even though the Celtics might not get out of the second apron, they still might be looking to save some money on their luxury tax bill.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Celtics are open to parting ways with Jaden Springer in order to save some money. Springer is making about $4 million.
There are a few teams who have expressed interest in Springer in the past. He is someone that teams would trade for in exchange for a second-round pick.
Unfortunately for the Celtics, that's likely all they will end up getting for him. That's the best salary-shedding type of move that they can make this year,
If Boston isn't able to make a move for anyone who can truly help them this season, this might be the best that they are able to do.
Once the Celtics get new owners, they might decide to start making moves to have a less expensive team. This season, there is no way for them to do so.
Springer is someone who doesn't get a lot of playing time for Boston right now and really doesn't have a path to seeing any for a while.
Sending him somewhere else might also be the best thing for his development. Heading to another team without as much wing depth could help him get some much-needed playing time.
Springer is averaging 1.8 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this year.
Steve Kerr Weighs in on Celtics Struggles, 'I Wouldn't Worry'
