Celtics Reveal 2025 Playoffs Motto, Hype Video Ahead of Game 1
The Boston Celtics are set to defend their title and earn their 19th title in franchise history. The journey to that starts on Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic for Game 1 of the first round.
The Celtics enter this game as massive favorites, but they are also favorites in the series and beyond. Boston has all the tools to do just that, and they appear ready for the challenge.
Prior to the start of Game 1, the Celtics released a playoff motto and hype video.
The motto is #DifferentHere.
The Celtics have been a great team all season long. Ironically enough, they were a better team on the road than at home. They finished the season with a 28-13 record at home compared to a 33-8 record on the road.
It appears that the Celtics are more comfortable on the road than at home, which is rare, especially for a championship squad like the Celtics.
Nonetheless, the Celtics are an elite team, and they'll do their best not to disappoint their home fans, especially in Game 1.
Boston will welcome the Magic for Game 1 of their first-round matchup in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. While these two teams did face off during the regular season, it is a whole new series starting on Sunday.
Boston enters the postseason with a 39-13 record against Eastern Conference opponents and boasts the fifth-best scoring mark in the East, putting up 116.3 points per game on 46.2 percent shooting from the field.
Orlando, meanwhile, finished with a solid 31-21 record in conference play. The Magic have held their own in close battles but are 22-20 in games decided by 10 or more points, suggesting some inconsistency in lopsided contests.
The Celtics closed out the regular season in strong form, going 8-2 over their final 10 games. During that stretch, they averaged 113.8 points, 49.2 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 5.8 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor. On the defensive end, Boston held opponents to just 102.6 points per contest.
The Magic finished just as impressively, winning seven of their last 10 games. Over that span, they averaged 108.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.2 steals, and 5.5 blocks per outing, shooting a slightly better 46.5 percent from the field.
Defensively, Orlando kept opponents to 101.4 points per game—an encouraging sign as they prepare to face one of the league’s top offenses.
Boston will be ready, and their fans can't wait.
