Dwight Howard Reveals Why Celtics Will Lose to Magic
The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are getting ready to kick off their first-round playoff series today, as Boston's repeat quest starts. Many experts believe that this series won't be particularly close, giving the Celtics the best odds to either sweep or win the series in five games.
More Celtics news: 5 Biggest X-Factors For Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
But former NBA star Dwight Howard isn't one of those people. Howard believes the opposite and has picked the Magic to shock the world by upsetting the Celtics in this series.
“I got Orlando beating the Celtics, when Orlando beats the Celtics. Who gonna stop a healthy Paolo [Banchero] in a seven-game series, you tripping. Paolo is 6’10 275, [Boston] too little, they too small.”
This is certainly a wild statement from Howard, but he seems to be rolling with his former squad. If the Magic were to take down Boston, it would be seen as one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.
Banchero is a very good player, but if anything, he can't do it alone. It would take an entire team effort from the Magic to take down the Celtics, and they have struggled on offense all season long.
The Magic are a good team, and they are likely better than what the record shows. Injuries took over their season and caused them to slip down in the Eastern Conference standings.
But this Celtics team is on a mission, and many see them as the favorites to repeat as champions. The only team that anyone is giving better odds to is the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Boston is right there with them.
The Celtics are loaded from top to bottom, so a first-round series loss would certainly be interesting. But it's more likely that the Magic push the Celtics, but in the end, Boston will likely be too strong.
Injuries could be one of the few ways for the Magic to realistically take down the Celtics, and Boston has been dealing with some. Nonetheless, fans should be in for a good series, and we will see if Howard is right very soon.
More Celtics news:
Multiple Celtics Picks Believe Boston Will Fall Short in Postseason
Celtics Teammates React to Jaylen Brown's First Practice Since Knee Procedure
'Now We're Competing,' Paolo Banchero Throws Friendship With Celtics' Jayson Tatum Aside
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.