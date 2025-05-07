Celtics Reveal Gameplan Ahead Of Critical Game 2 Matchup
The Boston Celtics will look to tie the series on Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks, their division rivals.
The Knicks stole Game 1 from the Celtics, who held a 20-point lead they saw disappear from the middle of the third quarter and on. Boston did not play their best contest, especially in the second half.
They settled for a ton of their shots, which led to setting an NBA playoff record for 3-point attempts (60) and 3-point misses (45). The shots weren't falling, and it was not pretty.
While that was the case, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla is not changing anything drastic for Game 2, as Noa Dalzell of the Celtics on CLNS shared via X.
“In a close game, in overtime in the playoffs at home, when you lose, it’s very easy to — for lack of a better term — create spiders and come up with 10, 12, things that you need to do better,” Mazzulla said on Tuesday. “But the hardest thing to do is the simplest thing to do, and it starts there tomorrow.”
The Celtics shot the worst they have, yet they only lost by three points in overtime.
Boston's shots weren't falling, and it was as simple as that. Sometimes, that is the difference in playoff games, and the Celtics realize that.
“It’s the playoffs,” Celtics guard Derrick White said. “We didn’t expect it to be easy, and just think we’re gonna sweep every time. So you never really know what to expect with a playoff series. Obviously you want to get Game 1, but it’s time to move on to the next the next day and learn where you can get better. And, a big one coming up tomorrow.”
While Game 1 was crushing, the Celtics' odds for Game 2 have remained unchanged. They remain heavy favorites with a -10.5 spread. Despite their stellar season, Boston has not been the best team at home compared to on the road, which saw them tally a 28-13 record.
Boston was exceptional away from home this season, finishing with an impressive 33-8 road record. Regardless of how things unfold on Wednesday, the Celtics have proven they can thrive in hostile environments—making them a team that’s never out of contention.
