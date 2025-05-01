Shams Charania Expects Big Changes For Celtics This Offseason
The Boston Celtics are a step closer to capturing their 19th title in franchise history. The team is awaiting their second-round opponent, which will be either the New York Knicks or the Detroit Pistons.
The Celtics have the tools to become the first repeat champions since the 2018 Warriors. However, whether they win the championship or not, the Celtics could look a lot different starting next season.
A lot will and can happen from now to then, but after that, nothing is guaranteed regarding the roster outlook. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, ESPN's Shams Charania shared how the Celtics could make some massive changes this summer.
"I can tell you, the rest of the league is bracing for some level of change from the Celtics roster this offseason," Charania said. "Sources have been telling me for weeks now that the Celtics will be exploring trade options in the offseason.
"This iteration is just not going to be sustainable for this team," Charania continued. "And no one around the organization, from players to staffers, would be surprised if there were changes coming to this roster."
The Celtics are in a strong position at the moment, but their financial outlook is about to get much tighter. Starting next season, Boston will be on the hook for paying five players upwards of $28 million each, pushing their total payroll—when factoring in luxury tax penalties—close to the $500 million mark.
The $500 million mark is set to be record-breaking. They will be the first team to reach that mark.
Boston's financial situation is poised to become more challenging, with major salary commitments to stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown already on the books.
The team is also facing a projected luxury tax bill of approximately $280 million, as the NBA’s stricter financial rules kick in for the 2025-26 season—penalizing teams that exceed the tax threshold even more harshly.
This looming cap crunch will significantly restrict the Celtics' ability to maneuver in the offseason, limiting their options in both free agency and potential trades. While core contributors such as Tatum, Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis are all under substantial deals, the team may be forced to explore trade possibilities involving Holiday or Porzingis in an effort to ease their financial burden.
Changes are likely on the horizon for Boston, and time will tell if it will hurt them in the long run.
