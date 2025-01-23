Celtics Reveal Surprising Full Injury Report For Showdown vs Lakers
Which Boston Celtics players will be available to suit up in a clash against their long-loathed NBA rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in a matchup on Thursday night?
In something of a shock, no Boston standard roster players are listed on the team's injury report ahead of the evening's matchup, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation.
This is a rare clean injury slate for the veteran-laden Celtics.
One-time All-Star Boston center Kristaps Porzingis has only been available for 19 games this year, after missing the Celtics' first 17 contests of the season while recovering from an injury.
When healthy, Porzingis has been his typically productive two-way self. The 7-foot-2 big man is averaging 18.7 points on .465/.384/.837 shooting splits, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.
