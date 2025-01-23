Celtics Reveal Surprising Full Injury Report For Showdown vs Lakers

Inside The Celtics

Which Boston players will suit up against their loathed Los Angeles rivals?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) on the bench during the second half against the LA Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) on the bench during the second half against the LA Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Which Boston Celtics players will be available to suit up in a clash against their long-loathed NBA rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in a matchup on Thursday night?

In something of a shock, no Boston standard roster players are listed on the team's injury report ahead of the evening's matchup, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation.

This is a rare clean injury slate for the veteran-laden Celtics.

One-time All-Star Boston center Kristaps Porzingis has only been available for 19 games this year, after missing the Celtics' first 17 contests of the season while recovering from an injury.

When healthy, Porzingis has been his typically productive two-way self. The 7-foot-2 big man is averaging 18.7 points on .465/.384/.837 shooting splits, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.

