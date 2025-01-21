Steve Kerr Postgame Fail Goes Viral After Celtics Blowout
Four-time championship-winning Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a very human moment after his underwhelming 2024-25 team got pasted by the Boston Celtics on Monday.
As Aikansh Chaudhary of The Big Lead points out, Kerr approached five-time All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum while Boston's best player was talking to 10-time All-NBA Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and lingered for a while, hoping to greet Tatum. But Tatum and Curry were wrapped up in a lengthy conversation, and eventually Kerr just retreated for a bit.
We've all been there, Steve.
As one astute fan noted, Kerr eventually managed to give Tatum, whom he coached to a gold medal during the 2024 Olympics along with Curry, an embrace.
The moment drew mixed reactions from Celtics fans.
Another fan was at least empathetic.
Golden State got demolished, 125-85, by a far more talented Celtics squad.
Both teams have headed in very different directions following their 2022 NBA Finals encounter, in which the aging Warriors triumphed over the young Celtics.
Golden State has missed the playoffs once in the intervening two finished seasons, while the Celtics have appeared in two subsequent Eastern Conference Finals and won one title. Both clubs have made major transactions and roster decisions.
The Warriors' loss of former five-time All-Star swingman Klay Thompson (now starting for the Dallas Mavericks) feels like the most glaring move for Golden State, while the Celtics' decisions to trade for All-Defensive Team mainstay Jrue Holiday and one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis put Boston over the top en route to its 18th championship last year.
In Monday's game, no Celtics starter played more than 29 minutes (the game got out of hand pretty quickly, so Joe Mazzulla opted to rest his most valuable pieces), so the scoring was low for Boston's marquee names. Still, five-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the floor (3-of-10 from long range) and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
The bigger, younger Celtics badly outshot the Warriors, going 49-of-92 from the field (53.3 percent) and 20-of-48 from beyond the 3-point arc (41.7 percent). Golden State was held to a mere 32-of-92 from the floor (34.8 percent) and 14-of-53 from 3-point land (26.4 percent).
In fairness, the Warriors were missing multiple major frontcourt pieces, including four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, rising star Jonathan Kuminga, and veteran forward Kyle Anderson, while the Celtics had all their rotation players.
