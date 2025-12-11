Celtics Have Ideal Trade Partners in Clippers, Nets, and Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics have a need for a pivot, something the team had before Al Horford's second stint in Beantown, and have once again with Horford across the country in the Bay Area following his defection to the Golden State Warriors.

Brad Stevens did well to land Luka Garza to add to a rotation of Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman this past summer. He didn't do as well signing Chris Boucher. Still, Stevens didn't come close to nailing the center spot like he did the 4. Signing Josh Minott and drafting Jordan Walsh several years ago, the latter of which was a long-term project that's finally paying off.

Luckily, they'll have a number of potential trade partners that can satisfy the roster's one position of worry. NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg listed some of them, listing potential targets from each squad as well:

The Los Angeles Clippers, who can offer Croatian big man Ivica Zubac, the Brooklyn Nets, who could soon deal Nic Claxton to further clear the books during their latest rebuild, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Forsberg didn't list a specific member of the Grit 'n' Grind, but he alluded to Jaren Jackson Jr. as a potential big splash.

"If the Celtics remain 1) healthy and 2) competitive through the early portion of January, it sure gives Stevens a bit more to think about. As the buyers and sellers become more apparent, there could be opportunity to shore up the center depth, even if Tatum’s eventual return could go a long way toward alleviating Boston’s defensive rebounding woes," Forsberg wrote.

"It’s hard not to look at some teams steamrolling towards the lottery and ponder their desire to move big men. Would the Clippers deal Ivica Zubac if the wheels come off completely this season? Would the Nets entertain offers for Nic Claxton while plotting their future? Is there an even bigger swing to make at the big man spot if a team like, say, Memphis hits the reboot button?"

Celtics Must Add Neemias Queta Complement by Trade Deadline

Neemias Queta is having a career year and proving he is capable of holding a substantial role in the NBA. That doesn't make him the ideal starting pivot for a postseason run. Especially with Garza and not much else trustworthy behind him.

Queta could immediately become the top reserve big man if the Celtics were to land Zubac, Claxton, or Jackson. Queta could probably even keep his starting role next to Jackson if Stevens went for the biggest swing possible, in the event Memphis commits to a teardown.

Joe Mazzulla and his staff have transformed Queta into a crucial role player. Queta isn't the big man you can lean on in wing-heavy lineups yet.

Luckily, several franchises around the NBA offer an off-ramp to the Celtics having to suffer through his further growing pains over the next six months.