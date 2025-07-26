Celtics Rookie Slammed by NBA Insider for Disappointing Summer League
One of the Boston Celtics’ newest additions to their roster, rookie first-round draft pick Hugo Gonzalez, has not impressed The Athletic's NBA insider John Hollinger in his initial Summer League games with the organization.
“González didn’t seem to totally have his legs,” Hollinger wrote. “The questions about his skill level didn’t exactly vanish with his play in Vegas. Gonzalez repeatedly lost his handle, including one notable turnover when he took a single dribble from a standstill and simultaneously had the ball picked and committed a clear path foul. He finished summer league with as many turnovers (13) as baskets and, in addition to shaky perimeter shooting, only shot 6 of 20 inside the arc.”
Hollinger added that Gonzalez’s struggles in the first two games could be due to his long season in the EuroLeague. The 19-year-old guard finished his season with Real Madrid at the end of June.
Hollinger compared Gonzalez’s start to his NBA career to San Antonio Spurs’ forward-center Victor Wembanyama. The No.1 overall pick in the 2023 draft struggled to find his groove in Summer League but went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He earned his first All-Star selection in 2025.
The Celtics drafted Gonzalez with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. Boston can only hope Gonzalez will be able to adjust like Wembanyama did before the season begins.
In addition to Gonzalez, the Celtics drafted center Amari Williams in the second round. Boston also acquired 2025 second-round draft pick Max Shulga in a trade with the Orlando Magic.
Williams and Shulga joined Gonzalez as regular starters for the Celtics in Summer League. Shulga did not score many points but recorded 17 assists in Boston’s last four games. Meanwhile, Williams logged 17 rebounds in his three most recent games.
The Celtics do not have any more Summer League games before they begin preseason games in October. Although all three players have room to improve, the trio showed some strong potential to shine in their rookie seasons.
Boston will look to utilize these new additions next season, as they navigate a year without their injured superstar Jayson Tatum. Gonzalez, specifically, could become a major contributor amid Tatum’s absence.
