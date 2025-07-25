Former Celtics NBA Champion Released By West Squad
Former Boston Celtics champion guard Jaden Springer will look for a new home this upcoming season.
The Utah Jazz have waived the former Celtics guard.
Michael Scotto of HoppsHype shared the news via X.
Springer spent a season with the Celtics. He was traded to Boston prior to the 2024 trade deadline from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a second-round pick.
He played in the Celtics Summer League squad last year. Springer entered the 2024-25 season with the Celtics and played the first half of the season in Boston.
In 26 games last season, the 22-year-old averaged 1.7 points per game, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Prior to the trade deadline this past season, the Celtics traded Springer along with a 2030 second-round pick and a protected second-round pick in 2027, which was traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a protected 2031 second-round pick.
A day after the trade, Springer was waived by the Rockets. A few days later, the former Celtics champion signed a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz. Springer eventually signed a three-year deal with the Jazz.
In 17 appearances with the Jazz, Springer averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 13.2 minutes. He was used a lot more in Utah than he was in Boston after spending a whole calendar year in the green and white.
The 6-foot-4 guard was a first-round pick by the 76ers in 2021, but he has struggled to establish a role for himself in the league.
Springer has appeared in 110 games in the NBA, averaging 2.9 points per game, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3-point range.
He will soon enter his fifth season in the league. Where that will be is the question.
