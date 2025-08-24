Celtics Rumors: East Rival Targeting Anfernee Simons in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Could prime Boston Celtics trade acquisition Anfernee Simons be on his way out of town before he suits up for a single game with his new club?
Boston acquired the 6-foot-3 combo guard, 26, as its sole return in a trade of six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday. The 35-year-old Holiday had been one of the key additions that helped put the Celtics' core of All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White over the top en route to a 64-18 season and the franchise's 18th title (Holiday's second) in 2023-24.
More news: Surprise Celtics Player Named Toughest to Guard By Ex-Boston All-Star
The Celtics had originally been slated to add two second-round draft picks as part of its return for Holiday, but concerns about his long-term health after a physical convinced Portland to remove any draft equity in the deal.
Sources tell Sam Amico of Hoops Wire that an Atlantic Division nemesis may now be on the trade prowl for Simons' services.
More news: Trainer Reveals Why Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Other Young Players Are Suffering Achilles Tears
According to Amico, the Philadelphia 76ers, looking to recover from a dismal 24-58 lottery-bound season in 2024-25, could confoundingly be seeking to further crowd their backcourt with another score-first guard in Simons.
In 70 healthy games for the Trail Blazers last season (tied for his career high), Simons averaged 19.3 points on a .426/.363/.902 slash line, 4.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 steals a night.
Where Would Anfernee Simons Fit on Philadelphia?
For now, the 76ers boast three exciting young guards who will all need significant minutes: All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, shooting guard Jared McCain, and 2025 No. 3 pick combo guard V.J. Edgecombe. Veterans Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry also look to be in line for minutes, although one wonders if one or both players would be included in a Simons trade.
Following an exciting 2024 offseason of moves, last season's Philadelphia squad was saddled with chemistry and injury issues. But will 31-year-old center Joel Embiid and 35-year-old forward Paul George get healthier going forward? Maxey and McCain's health problems feel more anomalous at least.
The Eastern Conference has been significantly weakened by Achilles tendon tears to Celtics All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, so in theory there is a window for a healthier Philadelphia to get back into the postseason hunt. Simons could help, although it's unclear why the team would be prioritizing another scoring guard when it has such exciting young guns already rostered.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.