Surprise Celtics Player Named Toughest to Guard By Ex-Boston All-Star
It would be best for NBA players to not underestimate Payton Pritchard.
At first glance, he doesn't appear to resemble the prototypical NBA player. At roughly 6-foot-1, Pritchard isn't overly big for the point guard spot. He's also not a great athlete by association standards.
Ultimately, none of that matters. Not only is Pritchard a proven scorer in the league, he's also arguably the best bench player in the NBA. Most significantly, he's garnered some major respect from a multi-time All-Star/two-time NBA Champion who could very well end up in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Former Pritchard teammate Jrue Holiday (now with the Portland Trail Blazers) recently said that he — and not Jayson Tatum, Derrick White or Jaylen Brown — was the toughest player for Holiday to guard in practice.
It's quite the endorsement considering the talent of the aforementioned trio, not to mention Holiday's reputation as one of the most elite on-ball defenders of the last decade himself.
Pritchard was recognized as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 14.3 points per game on 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.
In all actuality, none of this is overly surprising. Pritchard was an Oregon high school legend, leading West Linn to four straight state titles. Spurning other schools, Pritchard stayed home and played at the University of Oregon.
Under Dana Altman's tutelage, Pritchard blossomed into an all-conference player. His collegiate career culminated in becoming a First Team All-American and the then-Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Boston took him in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft in what was a bit of a surprise. Despite being a decorated collegiate player, issues over his height and perceived lack of defensive ability/quickness had many thinking Pritchard would be taken in the second round.
However, Pritchard's competitiveness and moxie enabled him to carve out a sizable role within the Celtics' ecosystem. He took full advantage of some teammates' injuries last year and had his best season as a pro. As he approaches age 28, Pritchard should have a monster 2025-26 season.
With Holiday now in Portland and Tatum out for the foreseeable future, there's a world in which Pritchard starts alongside White in the backcourt. He'll likely be battling Anfernee Simons for the remaining spot.
Based on what Pritchard demonstrated last season, coupled with him entering his prime, a 20 PPG average isn't out of the realm of possibilities.
