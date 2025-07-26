Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Major Update on Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang Trades
An insider has revealed how the Boston Celtics could approach the futures of new additions Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang.
The Boston Celtics have been trying to find another trade partner to reroute a couple of players they have acquired in trades this offseason, after trading both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
Boston got Simons in return for Holiday, and Niang (plus a second-round pick) in return for Porzingis. It doesn't seem like the Celtics want to keep either player for the long term.
The Celtics are still trying to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, so they need to shed more salary. An insider recently gave an update on their goal of trading these players away to achieve that ultimate goal.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Celtics will likely enter the season with both Simons and Niang on their roster. He does mention that both of them could still be moved, though.
"The Boston Celtics have remained active on the trade market this offseason, even after trading for Simons and Georges Niang," Siegel writes. "While they have talked with teams about both players, the Celtics will likely enter the season with these two on their roster. It is very possible that Simons and/or Niang could be flipped to cut costs at the trade deadline, depending on where Boston is in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics do want to see how Simons fits in Joe Mazzulla's system, as he is a player they are intrigued by, given his 3-point shooting prowess."
Boston would actually benefit from keeping Simons on the basketball court because of his ability to score and get hot from beyond the 3-point arc.
Niang is also a good 3-point shooter, and the Celtics launch more 3's than any team in the NBA. Keeping both players on the roster into next year would fit their style of play.
Simons is on an expiring deal, so they wouldn't have him on their cap sheet long term. Niang is also on an expiring contract, so he wouldn't be on the cap sheet after this year, either.
If Boston can find suitable trade partners for them, they will likely move them. If not, they will have to keep them on the roster and shed salary elsewhere on the roster.
