Celtics Select ACC Star Guard in New 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Boston Celtics were the team to beat entering the season, and that remains the case as we pass the season's quarter mark.
The Celtics are arguably the hottest team in the league, and their record shows that. Boston has a 21-5 record, good for second in the Eastern conference. The Celtics will likely stay at the top and be among the last teams standing once the season comes to its end in June.
Because of that, the Celtics won't have a top pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. The Celtics will likely look for depth pieces, and the latest CBS NBA mock draft by Kyle Boone has Boston selecting one of the top guards in the ACC: North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell.
The Celtics select Powell with the No. 29 pick, according to Boone.
"The counting stats haven't yet -- and may not -- pop for Powell as a freshman this season at UNC. But he's a fun scout who does a few things each game that stick out. A two-way wing real upside you won't frequently find this late in drafts," said Boone.
The freshman guard is not setting the country on fire. He is averaging 5.4 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from three in 11 games and 20.7 minutes per game.
Nonetheless, that is expected of a freshman guard, but he has the tools to be a great player down the line. The five-star wing was projected to be a top pick in the 2025 draft, but if he goes down this road, he could fall into the draft.
Some say he has the potential to be a two-way force in the NBA, and others compare him to a player who could be one of the most impactful players in the draft. Powell can guard positions one through four and is a strong defensive player. He's known for his defensive rotations and ability to create turnovers.
As for his offensive prowess, he doesn't have a deep bag, but he is good at moving the ball and creating opportunities for his teammates. On top of that, he can use his strength to balance and make tough shots inside.
Powell has a long way to go offensively, but he will have time to grow on that end, especially if he lands in Boston.
