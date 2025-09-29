Celtics Sign Former Hornets, Pistons Guard in Free Agency
The Boston Celtics are bringing in a new player to bolster their training camp depth.
Per Noa Dalzell of Celtics Blog, Boston has signed seasoned former Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets guard Wendell Moore Jr. to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract.
As Dalzell notes, Moore joins fellow Exhibit 10 signings Ron Harper Jr., Kendall Brown, and Jalen Bridges to flesh out the Celtics' training camp personnel. The club's press-facing media day and its 2025 training camp both tip off on Monday.
The 25-year-old shooting guard was selected with the No. 26 pick out of Duke in the 2022 NBA Draft, and was acquired by the Minnesota Timberwolves after a series of offseason trades.
He failed to make much of an impact on a pair of playoff-bound Timberwolves clubs, appearing in a total of 44 games across two years. Minnesota flipped him and the No. 37 pick in 2024 to Detroit for the No. 53 selection and some draft equity. Moore was cut after appearing in 20 games, and agreed to a two-way deal with the Hornets.
He enjoyed his most impactful NBA role yet with a tanking Charlotte team, averaging 5.4 points while slashing .474/.370/.625, 3.2 boards, 1.2 dimes and 0.6 swipes per.
All told, Moore has appeared in 90 total NBA regular season contests, averaging 2.3 points on .460/.250/.815 shooting splits, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per.
This story will be updated...
