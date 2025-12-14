The Boston Celtics are not guaranteed to welcome Al Horford back to the team a third time. That's the sentiment Hardwood Houdini's Jack Simone shared amid the 39-year-old's career-worst campaign, anyway.

Recognizing that Horford would be a solid addition from a basketball perspective but that it's unlikely the opportunity will even arise by the buyout deadline on March 1, Simone questioned if Brad Stevens and Co. would go for yet another bait-and-switch with Horford, where he leaves but then immediately figures out the grass is never greener than Beantown.

"If they could land him on a minimum contract post buyout (in line with around when Jayson Tatum could potentially return), it could be a perfect storm," Simone prefaced before saying, "that said, Horford just left the Celtics in free agency for the second time in his career, and he hasn’t been having a great season in Golden State. After leaving twice, what would his reception be if he came back a third time?

"Perhaps Horford could turn it around in Boston (however unlikely the concept is), but the question is, would the Celtics want him?"

The first time Horford left was during Danny Ainge's second-to-last offseason in charge. Horford signed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, but stayed in Philly for one year before the OKC Thunder traded for him. Of course, he only lasted one season in the Sooner State as well before he was re-acquired by Stevens.

This past summer, it was Horford and the current front office who parted ways after the Dominican big man decided not to suffer through a potential rebuild on a lower salary than what the Golden State Warriors offered him.

Celtics Must Pursue Al Horford if Warriors Buy Him Out

The 2025-26 season is not going as planned in Boston. Of course, that's a best-case scenario for the Celtics, who continue to have good luck amid Jayson Tatum's seemingly successful rehab from his Achilles tendon tear.

If the Warriors released Horford, the planets would continue aligning for Stevens and Co. It's possible Horford isn't meshing with a locker room filled with strong personalities like Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. And apparently Brandin Podziemski, too.

The Celtics are in no position to say no to Horford. And vice versa.

Horford's return would bring back one of the most important pieces from the 2023-24 title team. While Jrue Holiday would continue being missed, Boston is getting a lot of what he brought from Jordan Walsh, Josh Minott, and even rookie Hugo Gonzalez.

There's a rough blueprint for a title team with Horford back and playing at the level he played at in Boston the past two years. If Stevens can unite Horford, Tatum, and Brown just one last time, the Celtics would be better off for it. Especially if they can land Horford on the cheap and let the Dubs pay the majority of his salary this season.