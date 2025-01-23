Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Playing Through Multiple Injuries: Report
The Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season, even with their recent mini-slump. Boston continues to be one of the deepest units in the entire NBA and it has seen them find a lot of success on the floor.
However, the team has seen some injuries pop up throughout the year. Multiple players have been in and out of the Boston lineup, causing some issues on the court.
Star forward Jaylen Brown missed some time earlier in the season but he has been pushing through of late. However, it seems that Brown has been playing through a few injuries lately. The Celtics star revealed this news following a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
“Just pushing through,” Brown said. “I think this is definitely the rougher part, physically, during the season. I got some injuries and things like that. But I try to make myself available every night. I’ll make no excuses. But it is what it is. I’m a little beat up. But I’ll be ready tomorrow.”
Brown dropped 25 points to help get the win over the Clippers but the star has seen a slight decline in his game overall this season. The veteran has shot only 32.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line, a steep decline from his 35.4 average from distance last season.
But the veteran believes he can manage these injuries in the best way possible and wants to help the team win. Even against the Clippers, it was a fight to the end but the Celtics were able to come out on top.
“Defensively, we weren’t at our best,” Brown admitted. “Kevin Porter was getting the best of us. I rolled my ankle in the second quarter again, so that kind of slowed me down. Jaden just came in and just hawked the ball. Gave us some energy on defense and helped us get a win. So you gotta commend that. That’s huge. Then he hit some big shots on the other end. So it was definitely a great Jaden Springer game.”
As long as Brown contributes, the injuries won't be a big deal. But the hope is that they don't linger and he can keep pushing through to play.
