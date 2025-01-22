Steve Kerr Weighs in on Celtics Struggles, 'I Wouldn't Worry'
The Boston Celtics are the defending NBA champions. That means that they have the biggest target on their back possible.
Every single game they play, they are getting the other team's best shot. Boston is also not playing very well since the calendar flipped to 2025.
The Celtics have alternated wins and losses in each of the last nine games. They have been having some problems getting a sustained period of solid play.
They are hoping that their blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors will propel them into playing better basketball. They won the game 125-85.
Read more: Multiple Celtics All-Stars Could Miss Clippers Clash
Golden State has been in the position that the Celtics are in. In fact, they beat the Celtics in order to win their most recent NBA championship in 2022.
Steve Kerr knows what it's like to play on a team that is defending a championship. He led the last team to win back-to-back titles.
When asked before the game about the Celtics, he didn't seem to think that they should be worried.
“It’s perfectly natural for them to have a little bit of an emotional hangover and maybe not be at their best game after game,” Kerr said pregame. “I’ve seen that a million times in this league. But, what I would expect is, come playoff time, they’ll be ready to roll.
Kerr also commented on the kinds of players that they have on the roster.
“They’ve still got guys in their primes, well-oiled machine, well-coached, they know who they are, so I wouldn’t worry about the Celtics if I were one of their fans.”
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Gets Brutally Honest on Boston's Mounting Struggles
Boston is perhaps the most talented team in the NBA when everyone is healthy. Keeping everyone healthy has been a struggle.
The starting lineup has struggled to stay on the court together. Perhaps that's part of the reason why Kerr isn't worried.
If the Celtics can stay healthy over the period of ten straight games, they will be fine. They just have to make sure that's something that they can do soon so they can keep the chemistry going.
Having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown means that this team will always have a chance to win in the playoffs.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Legend Reveals Major Trash Talk Bill Walton Dished to Larry Bird, Others
LeBron James-Partnered Ownership Group Won't Bid for Celtics Purchase: Report
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.