Celtics Star to Undergo Extensive Imaging for Lingering Injury
The Boston Celtics could see one of their two star forwards miss some time due to a nagging hip injury. Star Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a hip flexor issue and is scheduled to have a second MRI for the matter.
He missed Boston's game on Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets and is doing what he can to not miss more time. However, Boston may want to be careful with their star player, especially over a long NBA season.
