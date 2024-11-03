Inside The Celtics

Celtics Star to Undergo Extensive Imaging for Lingering Injury

Matt Levine

Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics could see one of their two star forwards miss some time due to a nagging hip injury. Star Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a hip flexor issue and is scheduled to have a second MRI for the matter.

He missed Boston's game on Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets and is doing what he can to not miss more time. However, Boston may want to be careful with their star player, especially over a long NBA season.

This article will be updated...

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News