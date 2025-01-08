Celtics Take Unconventional Route to Defeat Nuggets in Thriller
The Boston Celtics earned a tremendous road win on Tuesday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets 118-106.
The Celtics, who are known for their three-point prowess, only attempted 35 3-pointers (its second-lowest total of the season) and made just 12. While that is the case the Celtics still beat the Nuggets by double digits.
Many thought it wasn't a plan they'd go to, but due to the absence of the Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic, thingsswitched things up for Boston.
The Celtics decided to live and die in the paint. Boston dominated in points in the paint, scoring 60 compared to the Nuggets' 46.
It was a team effort for the C's, but their star big man, Kristaps Porziņģis, set the tone for the team. Porziņģis played arguably his best game for the season as he recorded 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, two steals, and a block.
However, he set the tone in the paint as he recorded 20 of his 25 pints either in the restricted area or at the free throw line. Porziņģis was hell for the Nuggets, who were forced to go small without Jokic.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla raved about his star big man after the game.
"He was big-time tonight at both ends of the floor," Joe Mazzulla said of Porzingis. "For this season, for the way smalls are going on him, I thought it was the most physical that he was.
"I thought that was the most intentional we were about not only getting him the ball, but getting into the paint against smaller matchups. So, we’ve just got to continue to work through those."
Porziņģis has struggled this season with staying healthy and returning on the court after returning from offseason leg surgery in late November, and has only played in 14 of Boston's 37 games.
Porziņģis has been great while on the court, averaging 18.3 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three in 27.9 minutes of action.
The Celtics will need Porziņģis out on the court as we enter the playoffs. At the moment, Porziņģis is getting his feet under him, and if all goes well, he should be his usual self by the time April comes.
