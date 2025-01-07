Former Celtics Star Shaquille O'Neal Goes After Longtime Rival Dwight Howard Yet Again
The drama between former Celtics star center Shaquille O'Neal and future Hall of Famer center Dwight Howard has reached a new chapter.
O'Neal, widely known for his talent on the court, is just as known for his personality off the court. O'Neal has been great on television for TNT on his hit show 'Inside the NBA.'
While that is the case, he has been known for taking shots at current NBA players, especially the big man. The list goes on for the player he's thrown shade at or insulted, but none hold a candle to Howard.
On Monday night, O'Neal apparently had Howard in mind. He went on another rant about Howard, even tagging him in a post on X.
"@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day. #inevercared #trustme #dontneedvalidationyoudo #stayoffpodcasts #thefactyouthinkicareisfunny#yougottashowrespecttogetrespect #nowyouredeadtome"
Howard didn't waste any time responding to O'Neal within a few hours.
"I know you care. Cuz yo insecure ass been hating and talking shit for 20 years. You to big to be this insecure. I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. Now all this time you was joking. You always been jealous. Jealous of Kobe, penny, dwayde. You jealous of Charles too. Go move around big lazy insecure ass. I still have that long 5 Paragraph direct message you sent me a couple years ago telling me that I’m not that great to hate. And you still doing it. It’s 2025 grow the hell up. and move on."
Earlier this morning, O'Neal couldn't help but respond to Howard's response on X.
"Still don’t care nice move I see what you doing, your legacy is your new podcast that’s how u will be remembered and u need views, dam I taught you well,great job hall of fame podcaster. But still don’t care. You need the sit down, u need my validation,I don’t need yours, how will you be remembered, think about that podcast boy. I have a empire to run Now leave me son I been talking twenty years but u wanna squabble at 50 Well I decline I’m to old Again nice move Love u son #takecareofkids
This feud goes back at least almost two decades. It's clear there is no love lost between these two NBA legends.
