Jayson Tatum's Trainer Fires Back at Brandon Jennings Calling the Celtics Star 'Soft'
The Boston Celtics remain one of the best teams in the league, led by their star forward, Jayson Tatum.
Tatum is having a stellar start to the season and is at the top of the MVP conversation. While that is the case, many still are very critical of the young superstar.
Tatum is one heck of a player, but many look past that and focus on his flaws, as every player does. Nonetheless, that was the case in Gilbert Arenas' show.
Former Milwaukee Bucks star guard Brandon Jennings went all in on Tatum, going so far as to call him "soft."
"Is [Jayson Tatum] the softest Boston Celtics superstar ever. … I think I’ll be more afraid of Jaylen Brown than Jayson Tatum,” Jennings said.
However, things didn't stop there as Tatum's trainer, Drew Hanlen, took issue with the comment and fired back at Jennings.
“I liked Brandon Jennings as a player but we gotta stop the [cap]… His comment that Tatum is ‘soft’ is pathetic. A soft player couldn’t lead their team in PTS, REB & AST to a title. A soft player wouldn’t have 51 in a G7 or 31/11/8 to win finals.”
Jennings fired back at Tatum and his trainer, saying that he better win MVP this season.
“Since you his trainer, make sure he gets MVP this year… I heard you wrote a book called ‘Stop the bulls***’, I’m gonna write part two if he don’t get it.”
Arenas went on to defend Tatum on his show as well. He took offense to Jenning's recent take on the Celtics superstar and used NBA legend Tracy McGrady as an example to make his point.
“T-Mac [Tracy McGrady] was laid back too. What did he average? Until your ___ got out there and had to guard it. It looked cool till you had to guard it. What is Jayson Tatum averaging?” Arenas said.
“Because whoever is saying he’s soft- that’s a soft ___ 28 PPG he’s averaging. Go on out there and get your head bust! I don’t know what soft means.”
Tatum is having one of the best seasons of his career. In 33 games this season, Tatum is averaging 28.1 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three in 36.4 minutes of action.
The 26-year-old is on the right path to the Hall of Fame. While he may not have the traits others want him to have, there is no denying that Tatum is an excellent talent in the league.
