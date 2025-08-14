Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides New Update on Anfernee Simons Trade
The Boston Celtics have been looking for a trade partner to reroute Anfernee Simons after acquiring him in exchange for Jrue Holiday. Despite the fact that he is on an expiring deal, the Celtics have been trying to move on from him.
A lot of that stems from the fact that they are still trying to shed salary to fully get under the luxury tax. They are going to try to get under the tax while Jayson Tatum is injured.
Despite the fact that the Celtics have tried to find a trade partner for Simons, they haven't found one yet. Recently, an update was given on that situation.
The Celtics continue to struggle to find a new home for Anfernee Simons
It looks like the Celtics are still having trouble finding a trade partner for Simons, according to Fastbreakjournal.com. Boston might end up having to use Simons off the bench.
Simons is a really good scorer, as he is able to score at all three levels. The issue is that he's a smaller guard, which makes him a liability on the defensive end of the court.
Because of his size, he gets picked on constantly on defense. That makes it hard for him to be relied upon as a starter, as he was in Portland. The sixth-man role off the bench might be the best use of him.
The Celtics are hoping to return to being a title contender in the 2026-27 season. Keeping Simons to be a microwave scorer off the bench would certainly help him with that.
The Boston Celtics might have to hold onto Anfernee Simons
Boston might have to part ways with a draft pick if it wants to trade Simons somewhere, and that might not be something that Brad Stevens is willing to do.
Simons is still a very good player, so the Celtics could do worse than holding onto him for a year. If they want to shed salary that much, they can trim some of the fat elsewhere on the roster.
This past season in Portland, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
