Celtics vs Timberwolves Preview: How to Watch, Predictions, More
The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves square off on Sunday in a battle between two of the more exciting teams in the NBA.
The game will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. Fans can watch this game on NBCS-BOS and FDSN. It will also be live-streamed on Fubo.
The Celtics will be looking to keep their winning ways alive against Minnesota. Boston currently is riding a five-game winning streak entering this crucial matchup.
Boston comes into this game with a record of 13-3 and they have looked like the best team in the league. While they don't hold the best record, they took down the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, making a clear statement about who the better team was.
The Timberwolves enter this game with a record of 8-7 on the season. It's been a bit of an uphill battle for Minnesota this year as they try to reclaim the magic of last year.
Minnesota has struggled to find their footing after trading away star Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason. The team is still figuring out how to play with each other and it has hurt them in the standings.
Minnesota made the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Dallas Mavericks. Many were hoping for the Timberwolves to face Boston in the NBA Finals, believing that it would have been a more exciting matchup.
Both games last season between the two teams were very fun and tense. The two teams split the two games, with each squad winning at home.
This game featured some of the brightest stars that the NBA has to offer. Boston sends out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while Minnesota has Anthony Edwards.
Edwards has emerged as one of the better young guards in the game so the Celtics will need to make sure that they don't allow him to completely take over. If they just let Edwards do his thing and limit other players on the court, they should be in good shape to get the win.
Minnesota is averaging 113.3 points per game while giving up 111.0 per contest. Boston will need to limit the turnovers against this Timberwolves team if they want to come out on top.
Prediction: Celtics 115, Timberwolves 105
Boston will prove to be too much for Minnesota and they earn another win to keep the year going strong.
More Celtics: Celtics Trade For Another All-Star in Multi-Team Trade Proposal