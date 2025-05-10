Celtics Woes Extend Beyond Their 0-2 Playoff Deficit
The Boston Celtics are in a position no one thought they'd be in. Boston is currently down 0-2 in their second-round series against the New York Knicks after blowing back-to-back 0-point leads in Games 1 and 2.
Boston may remain the favorite to win the series; however, they now have five chances to win four games in the rest of this series. If anyone can pull that off, it is Boston, as they are battle-tested and have the pieces to win the title once again.
It will be an uphill battle, but even if the Celtics can move on and eventually win the title, roster construction this summer will be challenging.
After Game 2, ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on First Take and discussed the bleak future for the Celtics. He mentioned how difficult it would be to bring back this roster and that massive changes are ahead for Boston whether or not it ends with their 19th title.
"What's gonna happen with this team? This is the conversation I didn't think we will have. Next season, their payroll will be $460 million," Windhorst started.
"If they keep their first rounder and fill the roster with the pick, I don't even know can they bring Al Horford back, it's going to top $500 million," he added.
"New owners are here, I don't know what's going to happen, but there is a possibility that this team doesn't come back because they are one of the most expensive teams in sports history."
"This team proved that they can win championships, that they can get 60 wins in regular season, but if they don't get out of this series how can you justify that payroll?"
This is something ESPN's Shams Charania noted earlier this month.
The Celtics are in a solid spot right now, but their financial flexibility is about to shrink significantly. Beginning next season, Boston will be paying five players at least $28 million apiece, and once luxury tax penalties are added in, their overall payroll is expected to approach an unprecedented $500 million.
The Celtics are also facing a projected luxury tax bill of around $280 million. The NBA’s tougher financial regulations, which will take effect in the 2025-26 campaign, will impose even steeper penalties on teams that exceed the tax line.
This looming financial squeeze is expected to seriously limit Boston’s flexibility during the offseason, narrowing their room to operate in free agency and on the trade market.
While key pieces like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis are all locked into sizable contracts, the front office may need to consider moving either Holiday or Porzingis to alleviate some of the financial strain.
More Celtics news: Stephen A Smith Goes Crazy After Knicks Go 2-0 Against Celtics
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Addresses Late Game Timeout Controversy
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.