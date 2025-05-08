Stephen A Smith Goes Crazy After Knicks Go 2-0 Against Celtics
The Boston Celtics are in a place they haven't been in quite some time.
The Celtics were absolutely dominant last postseason, winning the NBA Championship while only losing three games. This year, it appeared that things would be more of the same when they defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round in five games.
However, there has been a massive shift in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are now down 2-0 to the New York Knicks, who overcame massive deficits in both games to win by a single score.
And Stephen A. Smith is all for it.
More Celtics: Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Addresses Late Game Timeout Controversy
An avid Knicks fan, Smith was clearly ecstatic during First Take when asked what went wrong for the Celtics to lead to New York's victory.
"Stop with the blasphemous question!" Smith shouted. "It's not about what went wrong with the Boston Celtics. It's about what's gone right with the New York Knicks."
Smith went on to celebrate the entire Knicks roster, sharing everything they did right to earn their comeback win in the end, although he believes he was partially responsible for New York's success.
"Now, I gotta take credit," Smith said. "The power of prayer is real. What did I do, right here on this show last week? I prayed. I prayed because, dammit, [Kendrick Perkins] was absolutely right. I was petrified.
"I thought the Knicks were gonna get swept. I was saying, 'Dammit, one game. At least give me two games.' And I prayed! I said to myself, 'You know what, I'm not perfect. None of us are infallible... I have tried to be a good human being. Can I at least get a couple of games?' And sure enough, the good lord gave it to me."
More Celtics: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Offers Brutal Health Update After Game 2
After celebrating extensively, Smith still warned the Knicks that the series isn't over yet.
"All I'm gonna say is this about the New York Knicks: It ain't over. It's unfinished business," Smith said. "Because now rather than making it a series, you have an opportunity to claim the series.
"We have been starving. Starving!" Smith concluded. "Look, man. I'm 57 years old. I was five when the Knicks last won a championship. Five! And my attitude is this: If they can take out the reigning defending NBA Champions, who can't they beat?"
More Celtics: Paul Pierce Forced to Pay Massive Bet After Celtics Lose Game 2
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.