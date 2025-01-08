Celtics News: Denver Makes Final Decision on Nikola Jokic vs Boston
The Denver Nuggets have made a final determination on their sick MVP.
Sources inform Bennett Durando of The Denver Post that six-time All-NBA superstar center Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Denver's home game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night with a worsening illness.
Jokic was a late addition to the Nugget's injury report. Head coach Michael Malone told reporters this afternoon that the 6-foot-11 big man had first presented symptoms of an illness on Monday, and that his condition had declined Tuesday.
It had previously been announced that starting Denver power forward Aaron Gordon would also miss out on Tuesday's action while he continues to recuperate from a calf strain.
Vinny Bennetto of The Denver Gazette reveals that, sans Jokic and Gordon, the Nuggets will start guards Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook, swingman Christian Braun, forward Michael Porter Jr. and reserve center Dario Saric.
This story will be updated...
