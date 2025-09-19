Discussion on Celtics' Jayson Tatum Returning This Season 'Could Get Louder' Early Next Year
Will six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum make a surprise injury return before this year is over?
The 6-foot-8 Duke product, 27, tore his Achilles tendon during Game 4 of Boston's second-round playoff series agianst the New York Knicks. Even with its best player Tatum available, Boston's overreliance on 3-point shooting, befuddling health issues for starting center Kristaps Porzingis, and some uncharacteristic defensive lapses along the perimeter had still put the team into a nine-point hole late.
The Celtics were likely about to lose the game — and fall into a near-insurmountable 3-1 series deficit — even with a healthy Tatum. Without him, despite a valiant Game 5 comeback win, Boston inevitably fell in Game 6.
But Tatum's recovery has been shockingly expedient. He underwent surgery for the ruptured Achilles mere hours after suffering from it.
According Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics have yet to officially rule out Tatum for all of 2025-26. Two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his own Achilles later in the playoffs (in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, as you'll recall), has already been eliminated from the entire season by Indiana.
"What all of this means for Tatum's return date is still unclear," Hartwell adds. "The Celtics have refused to put a timeline on his recovery, and it's still possible they hold him out for the entire 2025-26 season, especially if the team isn't a serious playoff contender after losing several key players this offseason."
But if Tatum continues this round-the-clock approach to his recovery, don't be surprised if the discussion around his possible return gets louder when the calendar flips to 2026.
If Boston, still armed with All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown plus two-time All-Defensive guard Derrick White and reigning Sixth Man of the Year guard Payton Pritchard, can keep its head above water record-wise in a depleted and vulnerable East, one wonders if the team would begin slowly pressuring Tatum to mount a surprise in-season comeback.
Tatum had been enjoying his fifth All-NBA squad inclusion prior to the ailment. He remains one of the league's most potent two-way talents. Boston, for one, seems to be making moves while operating as if Tatum has moved on.
