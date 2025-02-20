Eric Gordon Injury Status for Celtics vs 76ers
Will former Sixth Man of the Year shooting guard Eric Gordon be available for a struggling Philadelphia 76ers squad against longtime Atlantic Division nemesis the Boston Celtics?
The 36-year-old vet may be far removed from his Houston Rockets-era prime, but Gordon has weirdly been one of the more reliable players for his anticipated role this season.
More Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown Makes Bold Claim About Possible NBA 1v1 Tournament
Per the league's latest injury report, Gordon will sit out for Thursday's tilt against the reigning champs. He's grappling with a right wrist sprain.
Across 39 healthy contests for Philadelphia, the 6-foot-3 wing out of Indiana University is averaging 6.8 points on efficient .426/.409/.750 shooting splits, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds. Granted, those are fairly modest sums, but for a player with his mileage on a veteran's minimum contract, Gordon is producing at probably the kind of level 76ers team president Daryl Morey anticipated when he brought back his longtime good luck charm with Houston this summer.
More Boston Celtics: One-Time Celtics Guard Signing with East Rival
Granted, this level of output is far removed from prime Gordon. Across 925 career regular season contests, the former "Splash Gordon" holds averages of 15.3 points on .430/.372/.810 shooting splits, 2.7 assists and 2.3 boards.
Still, bringing on a microwave bench scorer to essentially be the club's ninth man and having that scorer producer at an anticipated level has to be seen as a free agency win for Morey. Signing Gordon and forward Guerschon Yabusele, plus drafting rookie shooting guard Jared McCain, were the best moves of his offseason. McCain had a strong start to his pro career prior to a season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Unfortunately, Morey also signed free agent former nine-time All-Star power forward Paul George to a four-year, $211.6 million maximum deal, extended injury-prone former MVP center Joel Embiid to a maximum deal with no injury clauses, and brought in forward Caleb Martin on a lucrative four-year, $35 million contract. All of those players have deeply underwhelmed this year.
George has regressed from even his 2023-24 run with the L.A. Clippers, Embiid has hinted he may need offseason surgery to repair a knee injury that has plagued him all year, and Martin has disappointed.
At 20-34, the 76ers are in the midst of a season from hell. They've lost five games in a row, and somehow find themselves unable to overtake either the 25-28 Miami Heat or the 22-33 Chicago Bulls to sneak their way into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament conversation — thus far, anyway.
The action tips off at 7 p.m. ET.
More Boston Celtics:
Former Chicago Bulls Free Agent Forward Signs with Celtics
Where Do Celtics Stand in Eastern Conference Following Trade Deadline?
Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown to Appear on 'The Tonight Show'
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.