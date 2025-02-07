Former Bulls Free Agent Forward Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have added a new 3-and-D veteran to fortify their bench.
After ditching 22-year-old reserve shooting guard Jaden Springer in a trade to the Houston Rockets to shade salary, Boston found itself with two openings on its 15-man standard roster. Now, one has been filled.
Boston is signing veteran forward Torrey Craig, his agent Mark Bartelstein informs Shams Charania of ESPN.
Most recently, Craig played sparingly during his season-and-a-half on the Chicago Bulls, appearing in just nine contests this year.
Chicago announced in a press statement earlier this week that it had waived Craig and shooting guard Chris Duarte were waived by Chicago to accommodate new additions Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones and Zach Collins, all acquired in the Bulls' three-team trade that saw two-time All-Star small forward Zach LaVine get shipped out to the Sacramento Kings.
Regardless, he quickly became a coveted name on the buyout market, having also been considered by the Celtics' chief nemesis this season in the Eastern Conference standings, the 41-10 Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
In the summer of 2023, Craig was seen as a critical role player signing for Bulls team president Arturas Karnisovas, who has built a reputation around the league for making woefully misguided trades and signings during his five years at the helm for Chicago.
Craig quickly fell out of favor with head coach Billy Donovan during his first season, averaging 5.7 points on .430/.392/.750 shooting splits, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals in his 53 games for the Bulls during the team's ill-fated 2023-24 season. Donovan demoted him to a non-rotation role this season. During the nine games he was pressed into service, he averaged a better 6.9 points on .489/.429/.750 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists a night.
The journeyman 34-year-old is a solid bench 3-and-D wing, capable of defending both forward spots at 6-foot-7. He'll add some defensive toughness and 3-point floor spacing to Boston's reserve corps. For his career, he's a 35.5 percent 3-point shooter on 2.6 triple tries a night, good output for an average of 19.8 minutes per.
